'Rahul Gandhi missing' posters emerge in Amethi, Cong holds BJP responsible

Dozens of posters describing local MP and Vice President as "missing" have come up in his Amethi parliamentary constituency in

The posters carry the scion's picture, written below which is a reward for anyone who could trace their missing MP. The posters, however, are not attributed to any individual or organisation.

has not visited his parliamentary constituency for six months now, leading to anger and disappointment among the voters, people here said.

The posters also said that has insulted his voters with his behaviour.

While workers in the district accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party and other political opponents for the sudden coming up of the posters, mostly in Gowriganj area; many rue that has lost interest in Amethi after the humiliating state assembly poll defeat in March.

The posters also blame the leader's absence for the slowing down of development work initiated from the MP Local Area Development fund.

A large section of workers have sent an SOS to the party leadership to ask to visit Amethi soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)