Rahul Gandhi popularity on Twitter faked? Here's the Russian bot angle

Union minister on Saturday targeted Congress Vice-President after a media report claimed that the recent uptick in his social media traction may well be due to Aiming a barb at Gandhi, she said, "perhaps Rahul is planning to sweep polls in Russia, Indonesia and Kazakhstan".

Rahul Gandhi's twitter handle 'OfficeofRG' has been the topic of various news outlets recently, citing a rise in retweets as evidence of a resurgence of Rahul Gandhi's interaction on social media.

However, news agency ANI's report claims that Twitter handles retweeting the Congress vice president's tweets could be 'automated bots'.

Here's what the ANI report said:

On October 15th, 'OfficeofRG' retweeted US President Donald Trump's post praising American-Pakistani relations with a caption 'Modi ji quick, looks like President Trump needs another hug'. The tweet quickly reached 20,000 retweets and touched 30,000 at the time of filing this report.

A close analysis of this tweet showed that these alleged 'bots' with a Russian, Kazakh or Indonesian characteristic were routinely RT-ing the Congress VP's tweets. Further scrutiny of these Twitter accounts showed that the follower list was usually under 10 users and retweets comprised of random topics from across the world and those of Moreover, the content of these twitter timelines comprised merely of retweets and a lack of tweets which could be categorised as an original thought.

Rahul's satire-laced tweets 'resonating with people'

While ANI claims have not yet been verfied by Business Standard, on Friday said that his tweets laced with satire are resonating with the people of the country.

The party also said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders use bad language against and other senior Congress leaders, but the party never uses defamatory words on the social networking site.

As on Friday, Gandhi has 3.81 million followers and 3,352 tweets.

"Congress Vice President has been tweeting for some time now. Twitter is a medium where you raise your voice," said Congress spokesperson R.P.N. Singh.

"Satire is also a good form of reaching out to the people. It makes it more interesting. I think the Office of the (Congress) Vice President has used it to good effect and it is something which is resonating with the people of this country because he has been raising the very issues which touch the people of this country.

"The people are completely aware that this is what the problem with this country is and the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)'s false promises... people have lost patience. And that is why there is so much resonance," he added.

Singh said on Twitter, Congress leaders have always used language which is above board and "we never hit below the belt or used words which are defamatory. The bad language that we see are continuously used by BJP leaders against or our senior leaders".

"We never cross the line and that is the Congress Vice President is doing," he added.