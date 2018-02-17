Rahul Gandhi rejects BJP's charge that he has personal ties with Nirav Modi

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi should come out clean and say what happened on Nirav Modi case and what he is doing about it. After conclusion of Congress steering committee meeting, he spoke to reporters and rejected BJP's charge that he has personal ties with Nirav Modi and that they are trying to divert the issue. Earlier on Saturday, countering Congress charge that multi-crore bank fraud took place during the BJP government, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Rahul Gandhi was present at a promotional event of Gitanjali Jewels and the whole episode took place in the UPA regime.
