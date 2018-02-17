JUST IN
India's chowkidar advises how to make pakodas, while scamsters escape: Cong
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi rejects BJP's charge that he has personal ties with Nirav Modi

Earlier on Saturday, BJP's Nirmala Sitharaman said Rahul Gandhi was present at a promotional event of Gitanjali Jewels

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi should come out clean and say what happened on Nirav Modi case and what he is doing about it. After conclusion of Congress steering committee meeting, he spoke to reporters and rejected BJP's charge that he has personal ties with Nirav Modi and that they are trying to divert the issue. Earlier on Saturday, countering Congress charge that multi-crore bank fraud took place during the BJP government, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Rahul Gandhi was present at a promotional event of Gitanjali Jewels and the whole episode took place in the UPA regime.

First Published: Sat, February 17 2018. 18:15 IST

