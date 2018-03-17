Congress plenary session: Rahul to discuss 2019 election strategy; updates

The subjects committee of the Congress met on the first day of the party's plenary in New Delhi under the leadership of party chief and finalised four draft resolutions that will help set the roadmap for the party for the next five years. The political resolution, which will be taken up on Saturday, will outline the party's strategy to defeat the BJP-led government in 2019. It is also likely to spell out the party's stance on alliances amidst growing voices within the opposition for the need of coming together against the NDA in 2019. A resolution on agriculture, poverty alleviation and unemployment is also expected to be taken up on Saturday. Gandhi will on Saturday deliver his inaugural address that will set the tone for the meeting. UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is expected to speak later in the day. ALSO READ: Modi paying Rs 11 bn extra per Rafale jet, while army begs for money: Rahul 1. Topics of discussion during plenary session This plenary will decide the vision and direction and the way forward of the Congress for the next five years," Randeep Singh Surjewala said, adding that agriculture, employment, poverty alleviation, security, foreign policy and economy will be discussed. "What is the present condition, what is the future, what is Congress's vision on these issues. How the party will solve the problems of the farmers, how to generate employment, new steps for poverty alleviation, how to improve the economic condition," he said.

Sonia Gandhi, & Manmohan Singh at #Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium for Congress' plenary session. pic.twitter.com/0QtEdWENym — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018

Welcome delegates and distinguished guests to the #CongressPlenary. Over the next two days I look forward to interacting with you and to sharing experiences and perspectives that will together help us build a stronger, more vibrant Congress party. Jai Hind. — (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2018 ALSO READ: India is rising against you, Rahul tells Modi 2. The subjects committee comprises of the members of party's steering committee, Congress legislative party leaders, state Congress chiefs, office-bearers of the parliamentary party, chiefs of frontal organisations and heads of sub-committees that have formulated the plenary resolutions.

3. India is rising against you, Rahul tells Modi

Prime Minister who spoke at the "Rising India Summit" here, saying the country "was rising against him".

Modi Ji, those were some fancy power point slides. A quick word of advice: You're right about Rising India. One small issue - it’s rising against you. #News18RisingIndia — (@RahulGandhi) March 16, 2018 "Modiji, those were some fancy power point slides. A quick word of advice: You're right about Rising India. One small issue - it's rising against you," Gandhi said in a tweet.

4. Who will Modi target next, asks Rahul

attacked the government for targeting opposition leaders including RJD leader Lalu Prasad using the CBI to "intimidate and harass them" and asked who the next target will be.

"The government uses the CBI to target key opposition politicians to intimidate and harass them.

ALSO READ: For Modi, recent bypoll verdict is bad news but so it is for Rahul as well "Now, a news report reveals how the CBI was pressured to file a case against @laluprasadrjd, ignoring the advice of its own legal team. Who will Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) target next?" tweeted Gandhi adding hashtag #VendettaPolitics.

5. Randeep Singh Surjewala backs Rahul

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that his party unequivocally condemns any act of political vendetta indulged by the Modi government.

"Now that the has only few months left in power, it should count its days and be ready to face the people's wrath," he said, adding that "denigrating the credibility of institutions by misusing them to target political opponents is the sole agenda of the Modi government".

"Media reports suggest that the 'Directorate of Prosecution', which is the CBI's legal wing, and the Economic Offences Division of the CBI have different opinions on filing an FIR in a case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad. "This chasm within the CBI has surfaced when the Modi government has left no stone unturned to file series of cases against their political opponents. CBI clearly has become a 'Captive Bureau of Investigation' in the hands of the Modi government," he added.

An overwhelming majority of opposition parties have extended tactical support to the Andhra Pradesh rivals YSR Congress and TDP, who are together pushing for a no-confidence motion against the Modi government over the non-implementation of the promised special category status for the post-bifurcation Andhra Pradesh.

Even Congress — which has no love lost for the YSR Congress and TDP, the two parties that have reduced the Grand Old Party to a corner in its once political fortress of Andhra Pradesh was more vociferous than others in extending support to the move for a no-confidence motion.

7. Although the opposition parties are fully aware of the Modi government’s numerical strength in the House, they feel that the government will be compelled to take action. Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who is eyeing regional parties for a “federal front” tweeted, “I welcome the TDP’s decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster.”

8. Modi on Rising India

Speaking at CNN-News18 TV network's event, Prime Minister said, rising India signifies growing, moving forward in life. What is Rising India, is it just about the economy, GDP, foreign investments, etc? For me, it means the rise of the self-respect of the 1.2 billion population of the entire nation.

9. Modi on Act East Policy

People who think Act East is only a gimmick for votes are people I believe cut off from the country and the minds of its people. When I say east, it also includes Bengal, Odisha and other parts of eastern India. This region has been bereft of development for too long. It has been left behind in the race for development. When the North East goes from isolation to integration, it will truly lead to a Rising India.

10. on electrification

We are now moving from power failures to becoming power surplus. Our dream of one nation, one grid is becoming a reality. There was a time when the power ministry, renewable energy ministry and the coal ministry did not know what the other was doing. Now they are working as one unit. We have electrified over 16,000 of the 18,000 villages in the country that did not have electricity since 1947.