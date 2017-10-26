Rahul Gandhi says unemployment is MMD, Modi-made-disaster

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi
on Thursday launched a scathing attack against government's economic policies, terming the rise in unemployment as Modi-made-disaster (MMD).
"Government is creating a massive army of unemployed youth which could be toxic. Demonetisation, GST
have crippled the economy. No amount of growth is good enough if not accompanied by jobs," he said while addressing industry chambers in the national
capital.
He invoked a recent research to claim that 'the eminent economists have shown that economic inequality is at its highest in Modi regime.'
"Trust in this government is dead. The world is laughing at us as we debate if Taj Mahal was built by Indians. Why does the Government disrespect small and medium business and treat them as thieves," he said.
Gandhi also took a jibe at the Modi Government, saying 'Startup India is good for economy but it cannot be accompanied by Shut up India'.
Highlights of his speech:
China creates 50,000 jobs per day against Indian rate of 458
Bank recapitalisation is for India's biggest businesses
GST
or Gabbar Singh Tax has unleashed a tax terrorism. Small businesses are screaming in pain due to GST.
Trust in Modi government is dead. Novermber 8 is the 'barsi' of demonetisation.
Modi has a very big chest but small heart.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU