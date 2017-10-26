Rahul Gandhi says unemployment is MMD, Modi-made-disaster

Congress vice-president on Thursday launched a scathing attack against government's economic policies, terming the rise in unemployment as Modi-made-disaster (MMD).

"Government is creating a massive army of unemployed youth which could be toxic. Demonetisation, have crippled the economy. No amount of growth is good enough if not accompanied by jobs," he said while addressing industry chambers in the capital.

He invoked a recent research to claim that 'the eminent economists have shown that economic inequality is at its highest in Modi regime.'

"Trust in this government is dead. The world is laughing at us as we debate if Taj Mahal was built by Indians. Why does the Government disrespect small and medium business and treat them as thieves," he said.