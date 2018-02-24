Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Rs 3.9 bn banking fraud by Delhi jeweller

President on Saturday attacked Prime Minister over an alleged Rs 3.9 billion banking fraud, involving a Delhi-based jeweller, and said like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, this promoter has also disappeared while the government looked the other way.

Three fresh cases of financial fraud have come to light after the (CBI) filed cases against a jeweller, a businessman and a public servant on complaints by three different banks earlier this week, an official said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the registered a case against diamond jewellery exporting firm for an alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of Rs 3.89 billion on the

Under Modi Ji's "Jan Dhan Loot Yojana", another scam! 390 Cr., involving a Delhi based jeweller. Same Modus operandi as Fake LOU's. Predictably, like Mallya and Nirav, this promoter too has disappeared while the Govt looked the other way.#ModiRobsIndia — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 24, 2018

"Predictably, like Mallya and Nirav, this promoter too has disappeared while the Govt looked the other way," he added with hashtag #ModiRobsIndia.

