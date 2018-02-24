Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over Rs 3.9 bn banking fraud by Delhi jeweller

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over an alleged Rs 3.9 billion banking fraud, involving a Delhi-based jeweller, and said like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, this promoter has also disappeared while the government looked the other way.
Three fresh cases of financial fraud have come to light after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed cases against a jeweller, a businessman and a public servant on complaints by three different banks earlier this week, an official said on Saturday.
On Thursday, the CBI registered a case against diamond jewellery exporting firm Dwarka Das Seth International for an alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of Rs 3.89 billion on the Oriental Bank of Commerce.
Under Modi Ji's "Jan Dhan Loot Yojana", another scam! 390 Cr., involving a Delhi based jeweller.
Same Modus operandi as Nirav Modi. Fake LOU's. Predictably, like Mallya and Nirav, this promoter too has disappeared while the Govt looked the other way.#ModiRobsIndia— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 24, 2018
"Predictably, like Mallya and Nirav, this promoter too has disappeared while the Govt looked the other way," he added with hashtag #ModiRobsIndia.
On Thursday, the CBI registered a case against diamond jewellery exporting firm Dwarka Das Seth International for an alleged bank loan fraud to the tune of Rs 3.89 billion on the Oriental Bank of Commerce.
