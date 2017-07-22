Rahul Gandhi sure shot route to 'Congress Mukt Bharat': GVL Narasimha Rao

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on launched scathing attack on Vice-President and said he is the route to Mukt Bharat ( Free India).

The ruling party's attack on the Gandhi scion came a day after Rahul slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre while digging out issues including Rohith Vemula suicide case, Dadri lynching case and demonetisation drive.

Speaking to ANI, spokesperson said is route for achieving BJP's Mukt Bharat ( Free India) aim.

"If there is one leader who has not been told the reality that is staring on the face of then that is He has failed his party repeatedly elections after elections," said Rao.

The spokesperson further added that due to the dynasty politic, the leader and workers of the have not told Rahul to step-down to save the party.

"His party men have simply not mustered the courage to tell him to simply step out and stay out of to help the party," said the leader.

Union Agriculture Minister took a dig at the way of Congress' functioning while castigating

" does not appear to be a democratic party because of its hierarchical and dictatorial Today, is on the verge of collapse because of its dictatorial politics," Giriraj said.

He further added that should introspect why its numbers in the Parliament have reduced to below 50.

The leaders were reacting to Rahul's statements during his address at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Conference in Bengaluru on Friday.

Raising the Rohith Vemula suicide case, the vice president said that he didn't commit suicide and was murdered for being a Dalit.

Rahul also alleged that most of the institutions in the country have been captured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the bureaucrats and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Gandhi also took a dig at the Centre over its demonetisation drive which was introduced on 8 November last year.

"Publicly they called it a stroke of genius and privately they called it insanity," he said.

Without naming PM Modi, the vice-president said, "The emperor is completely naked but nobody around him has the courage to tell him.

