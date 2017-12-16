Rahul Gandhi sworn in as Congress president, hits out at PM Narendra Modi

On Saturday, 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi
succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi
as the president of the Congress
party at a time when India’s oldest political party is at its weakest since 1947, and by Monday, if exit polls prove to be correct, it is set to lose two more assembly elections in Gujarat
and Himachal Pradesh.
If the party faces a challenging future, the day of Rahul Gandhi
officially taking over as the party chief was also one that the Congress
counts as one of its most historic of the past few decades. The day also marked the anniversary of Pakistan’s surrender in the 1971 war, which India fought under the leadership of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.
At a ceremony held in the lawns of 24, Akbar Road, the national
headquarters of the party, Rahul Gandhi
received a certificate of his being elected the party chief. He shared the dais with an emotional and nostalgic Sonia Gandhi
and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Rahul Gandhi
is the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi
dynasty to become Congress
party chief.
Sonia Gandhi
reminisced how nervous she was when she first took over as the party chief in 1998 and the personal humiliation that her son has had to suffer. Rahul Gandhi’s sister, Priyanka Gandhi
Vadra, and husband Robert Vadra watched from among the audience. After her mother’s comment on Friday that she was now retiring, Priyanka Gandhi
ruled out that she would be contesting the next Lok Sabha
elections from her mother’s Rae Bareli
seat.
In his first speech as the Congress
president, Rahul Gandhi
hit at out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Congress
took India to 21st Century, but the Prime Minister (Modi) is taking us backwards, to medieval times, where people are being butchered because of who they area, beaten for what they believe and killed for what they eat,” he said.
“This is my last address to you as Congress
president… Nearly 20 years ago, when I stood before you to address you for the first time as your chosen president, I was so nervous that my hands were shaking,” Sonia Gandhi
said in her speech. Sonia Gandhi
served as the president of the Congress
party for 19 years and had taken over on March 14, 1998, at a similarly challenging time when the party was in power in four states: Mizoram, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh
and Odisha. It had also split into over a dozen factions, from Trinamool Congress
in West Bengal
to Tamil Maanila Congress
in Tamil Nadu. Sonia Gandhi
spoke of her struggles after the assassination of her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, in 1984, and seven years later that of her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, and her decision to enter politics.
Referring to several state elections that the party has lost since 2014, Sonia Gandhi
said the party faces a kind of challenge that it has seldom before. “We are all witness to the daily attacks against freedom of speech and expression, against our culture of diversity, and its replacement with an atmosphere of suspicion and fear,” she said.
On Rahul Gandhi, she said her son has from childhood “borne the experience of violence, the savage personal attacks he has confronted since entering politics
has served to make him a brave and stout hearted man.”
In his speech, Manmohan Singh
termed the occasion “historic”. Rahul Gandhi
spoke at length about current politics
that is “devoid of kindness and truth”. He said politics
is being used not to empower and lift people up, but to crush them.
He said the Congress
stood for the poor and challenged the existing structures of power to stand with the weak, but “the moment you announce that you stand for the poor, you are attacked and in order to defeat you, they hit you on all fronts. They lie and they distort. Those in power in India today are shaped by the very structures that keep India poor.”
“We are now being compelled to imagine that businesses can be built without harmony, that only one man, one man himself — is the voice of reason, that expertise, experience and knowledge can be cast aside for personal glory, that it is acceptable for our foreign policy to lie in tatters so that one man can feel strong, and that everything in fact is subservient to the leader’s personal image,” he said.
He said the Congress
party will never back down, and stand up against forces of hate, and defend the voice of every single Indian.
