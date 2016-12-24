Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Dharamshala today

Vice-President will address a rally in on Saturday.

This is the first visit of Gandhi after party's dismal performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

While addressing a rally in Almora on Friday, Gandhi escalated his attack on Prime Minister and said that is economic robbery.

"The Party wants to obliterate corruption from India. The will support any step against corruption. But notes ban wasn't against black money or corruption, it was economic robbery," Gandhi said.

He also used the occasion to reach out to the farmers and labourers.

"Prime Minister Modi hasn't listened to the farmers, but he has forgiven Rs 1.40 lakh crore in loans to 15 rich people but not farmers," said Gandhi.

Gandhi alleged that the 'suit boot ki Sarkar' was in its bid to help its "rich friends" snatching the rights of the poor.

"Under NDA, one per cent of Indians have 60 per cent of the wealth. 99 per cent Indians don't have black money. 94 per cent of the black money is in Swiss Bank accounts, gold and land. Just six per cent of black money is in cash. I don't know why Prime Minister Modi has made this six per cent black money his target, not the 94 per cent," said Gandhi.