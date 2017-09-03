Rahul Gandhi to launch Gujarat campaign on September 4

Role review Monday was the last day of a coordination meeting organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) where all its 40 allied organisations shared details of the work done by them and charted plans for the coming year. Other issues such as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) aim of winning more than 350 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the RSS units’ role in the process were also reportedly discussed. Manmohan Vaidya, publicity chief of the RSS, says achievements of various organisations were discussed at the meeting. He, however, did not ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?