Rahul hails Sonia's dinner for its positivity, scope for Opposition to bond

president on Tuesday said there were positive energy and genuine affection during dinner hosted by the (UPA) chairperson

Gandhi on Tuesday hosted a dinner for opposition politicos in which leaders of 20 parties, including the Congress, attended.

Rahul took to Twitter and wrote: "Fabulous dinner tonight, hosted by UPA Chairperson, Ji.

An opportunity for leaders from different political parties to meet and bond, informally. Much political talk but much more important - tremendous positive energy, warmth and genuine affection."

After the dinner, (RJD) leader said, "We are united and parties like and are not happy in the Democratic Alliance (NDA)."

The non- leaders who attended Sonia's dinner party are: Sharad Pawar of Nationalist Party (NCP), Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP), Sharad Yadav- Hindustan Tribal Party (HTP), Sudip Bandyopadhyay of Trinamool (TMC), Baddrauddin Ajmal of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and Misa Bharti of (RJD), Omar Abdullah of Conference (NC), Hemant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Ajit Singh of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), D Raja of Communist Party of India (CPI), Md Salim of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Kanimozhi of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), PK Kunhalikutty of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Satish Chandra Mishra of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Babu Lal Madandi of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), Ramachandran of Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), Dr Kupender Reddy of Janata Dal- Secular (JD-S), a representative of Kerala (M).

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, and senior leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, AK Antony, and were also present at the dinner.

However, leader Randeep Surjewala played down the motive behind holding the dinner.

This dinner hosted by for should not be seen through the prism of politics, it was for friendship and better dialogue between parties, the leader said.