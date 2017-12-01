JUST IN
Rahul hits out at Modi over Gujarat debt, BJP calls him NPA of Congress

Why should Gujarat people be punished for your mismanagement and publicity: Gandhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi speaks at a meeting at Lathi in Amreli district, Gujarat.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Gujarat's "rising debt" of Rs 2,41,000 crore, but the BJP hit back saying that the state GDP had grown substantially in the last decade.

The Bharatiya Janata Party termed Gandhi an "NPA" (non-performing asset) of the Congress.

"In 1995, the total debt of Gujarat was Rs 9,183 crore. In 2017, it is Rs 2,41,000 crore. That means every Gujarati is under a debt of Rs 37,000. Why should Gujarat people be punished for your mismanagement and publicity?" Gandhi asked in a tweet.

 

"22 saalon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule). Gujarat ke haalat par Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi se doosra sawal (The second question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Gujarat's condition)," he said in another tweet.

 

 

Rahul Gandhi's latest attack came in the wake of the Congress' strategy to pose one question to the Prime Minister daily till the Gujarat assembly polls are conducted on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes for the 182-seat assembly will take place on December 18.

 

BJP Spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said Gandhi's remarks were on investment that is yielding great returns for Gujarat.

"In the financial year 1995, state GDP was Rs 71,886 crore. In FY'17, it rose to 10.34 lakh crore. This is productive investment, generating great returns on investment. As an NPA of the @INCIndia, you won't understand. Praising Hafiz Saeeds, Gabbar Singhs suit you better," Rao said in a tweet.

Gujarat has been ruled by the BJP for over two decades.

 
First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 08:22 IST

