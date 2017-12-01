Rahul hits out at Modi over Gujarat debt, BJP calls him NPA of Congress

Vice President on Thursday targeted Prime Minister for Gujarat's "rising debt" of Rs 2,41,000 crore, but the hit back saying that the state GDP had grown substantially in the last decade.

The Bharatiya Janata Party termed Gandhi an "NPA" (non-performing asset) of the

"In 1995, the total debt of Gujarat was Rs 9,183 crore. In 2017, it is Rs 2,41,000 crore. That means every Gujarati is under a debt of Rs 37,000. Why should Gujarat people be punished for your mismanagement and publicity?" Gandhi asked in a tweet.

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब



गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से दूसरा सवाल:



1995 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-9,183 करोड़।

2017 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-2,41,000 करोड़।

यानी हर गुजराती पर ₹37,000 क़र्ज़।



आपके वित्तीय कुप्रबन्धन व पब्लिसिटी की सज़ा गुजरात की जनता क्यों चुकाए? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 30, 2017

"22 saalon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of rule). Gujarat ke haalat par Pradhan Mantri se doosra sawal (The second question to Prime Minister on Gujarat's condition)," he said in another tweet.

22 सालों का हिसाब,

गुजरात मांगे जवाब।



गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से पहला सवाल:



2012 में वादा किया कि 50 लाख नए घर देंगे।

5 साल में बनाए 4.72 लाख घर।



प्रधानमंत्रीजी बताइए कि क्या ये वादा पूरा होने में 45 साल और लगेंगे? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 29, 2017

Rahul Gandhi's latest attack came in the wake of the Congress' strategy to pose one question to the Prime Minister daily till the Gujarat assembly polls are conducted on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes for the 182-seat assembly will take place on December 18.

Spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said Gandhi's remarks were on investment that is yielding great returns for Gujarat.

"In the financial year 1995, state GDP was Rs 71,886 crore. In FY'17, it rose to 10.34 lakh crore. This is productive investment, generating great returns on investment. As an NPA of the @INCIndia, you won't understand. Praising Hafiz Saeeds, Gabbar Singhs suit you better," Rao said in a tweet.

Gujarat has been ruled by the for over two decades.