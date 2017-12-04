Rahul is our darling; will carry forward Congress tradition: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister on Monday said that Vice President is the "darling" of the party and will carry forward the "great traditions" of the

" is a darling of the and he will carry forward the great traditions of the party," the former Prime Minister said after filed his nomination papers for the party's top post.

He also said that President has served the party for over 19 years.

"So it will be yet another chapter for the party and will carry on the great traditions of taking the party forward," Singh added.

Over 90 sets of nominations are expected to be filed supporting Gandhi whose election is a mere formality now, as there is no other candidate for the party's top post.

Gandhi will succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving chief who has helmed the party since 1998.

became the Vice President in January 2013.