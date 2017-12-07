JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Politics hits a new low! Reduce 'dadhiwalas' population, says BJP leader

Only top 1% of society benefited from 'Gujarat model': Manmohan Singh
Business Standard

Rahul may collect certificate appointing him as Congress chief next week

Backed by the entire rank and file of the party, he had filed his nomination for the Congress president's post three days ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Rahul Gandhi

All set to be elevated to the top post in the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi was expected to collect the certificate, declaring his appointment formally, next week in the presence of top party leaders, including his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi, sources said today.

While the date was yet to be finalised, the Congress sources indicated that the Gandhi scion could collect the certificate between December 14 and 16.


The 47-year-old Amethi MP, who has been the Congress vice president for nearly five years, is the sole contender for the top party post.

Backed by the entire rank and file of the party, he had filed his nomination for the Congress president's post three days ago.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is December 11.

"It is going to be a grand affair at the AICC headquarters next week. Soniaji is expected to accompany him (Rahul Gandhi), besides other senior leaders of the party. PCC leaders from various states are also likely to be there," a source said.

First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 23:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements