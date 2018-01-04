Rahul mocks govt over Make in India initiative, terms it 'fake in India'

on Thursday used figures of declining to taunt the Modi over its 'Make in India' initiative, terming the numbers an update on the "Fake in programme".



"Guys a quick update on the Fake in program," he tweeted, using the hashtag "#FakeinIndia" with it.



Guys a quick update on the Fake in program.#FakeinIndiahttps://t.co/37SojCnXpM — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 4, 2018

He also tagged a news report with his tweet that claimed fresh in plunged to a 13-year low as the number of stalled projects rose in the December quarter.The news report quoting the project-tracking of the Centre for Monitoring (CMIE) claimed new project announcements by Indian companies touched a 13-year low at Rs 77,000 crore in the December quarter.has been taking swipe at the and Modi with his one-liners in the recent past.