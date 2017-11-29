BJP indulging in gutter politics: Congress on 'Rahul not a Hindu' remark

On a day that crackled with political barbs and allegations between the two principal rivals in poll-bound Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged the Congress
Vice President Rahul Gandhi
was not a Hindu.
The Congress
rubbished the allegation and accused BJP
of indulging in gutter politics.
The Congress
leader started his two-day election campaign in Gujarat
by visiting the Somnath Temple.
The BJP
termed Rahul Gandhi's visits to various temples in the state, including Somnath, a charade.
The BJP
social media team circulated photographs of the visitor's register at the Somnath Temple
to claim that Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress
leader Ahmed Patel, had signed in the temple's visitor's book kept for "non-Hindus".
The Congress
responded by accusing BJP
of forgery. It said the Congress
Vice President wasn't just a Hindu, but a 'janeu-dhari' Hindu, somebody who wears the sacred thread. It also circulated photocopies of the temple visitor's book where Rahul Gandhi
had put his signature and described the temple as an "inspiring" place.
In the afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
joined issue with the Congress
vice president for having suggested the goods and services tax (GST) rate be capped at 18 per cent. In a counter to Rahul Gandhi
having earlier described the GST, rolled out by the Modi government, as the 'Gabbar Singh Tax', Modi told a public rally in Morbi town in Saurashtra that those who have looted the country could only think of dacoits. Gabbar Singh was the eponymous dacoit in the cult Hindi movie of 1975, 'Sholay'.
Without mentioning Rahul Gandhi
by name, Modi said a recently emerged "economist" was propagating a "grand stupid thought" by suggesting that GST
rate be capped at 18 per cent. Modi said that this would mean 18 per cent tax on salt and 18 per cent tax on luxury cars costing Rs 5 crore. "You want to make goods used by the poor like clothes, footwear and food costlier and you want to make cigarettes and liquor cheaper," he said, slamming the "anti-poor" Congress
over its criticism of the tax reform.
The day, however, was marked by a social media war between the Congress
and BJP.
As Rahul Gandhi, who had recently described himself as a devotee of Lord Shiva, visited the Somnath Temple, the BJP
social media cell claimed the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, had opposed its construction. At his election rally, the PM reminisced an incident where Indira Gandhi was insensitive to the feelings of Gujaratis.
The BJP
social media cell also tweeted a photograph ostensibly of the visitor's book at the Somnath Temple
to claim Rahul Gandhi
had signed the register kept for "non-Hindus" at the temple. The picture also showed that a Congress
media team member, who had accompanied Rahul Gandhi
to the temple, signed in the visitor's book kept for "Hindus".
Congress
spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, and the party's social media team, tweeted what they said was the correct photograph of the temple's visitor's book. Surjewala said the temple administration never handed Rahul Gandhi
the visitor's book being exhibited by the BJP.
He said the BJP
having engineered such a controversy was proof that it was rattled. He accused the BJP
of "subterfuge" for making the Congress
media team member sign the other visitor's book.
"Rahul Gandhi
is not only a Hindu, but a 'janeudhari' Hindu," Surjewala said. He said Rahul Gandhi's signature on the visitor's book being shown by the BJP
was an obvious forgery as nobody would end their signature by suffixing the honorific 'ji', as was the case in the BJP's photocopy.
The Congress
also exhibited photographs of Rahul Gandhi
performing Hindu
rituals - his father's funeral rites. "This election is not being fought in Pakistan, Afghanistan or China. It is being contested in Gujarat
and BJP
should focus its discourse on state-specific issues," Surjewala said.
Both Modi and Rahul Gandhi
addressed public rallies in predominantly Patidar areas. At an election rally at Visavadar, Rahul Gandhi
demanded answers to questions raised by his party on the alleged irregularities in the Rafale jet fighter deal.
