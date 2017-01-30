TRENDING ON BS
Rahul Gandhi pledges to fight those who seek to 'destroy'

Rahul paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary and pledged to fight against those who seek to "destroy".

"On Bapu's martyrdom day my pledge to fight always against those who seek to destroy what he so carefully sought to build and protect an India of love, compassion and harmony," Rahul said in a tweet.

On this day in 1948, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who fired three bullets into his chest at a prayer meeting.

 

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar district.

Gandhi is admired widely for his non-violent philosophy and passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as 'Mahatma'.

