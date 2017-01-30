Rahul Gandhi pledges to fight those who seek to 'destroy'

-
ALSO READDidn't blame RSS for killing Mahatma Gandhi: Rahul to SC Tributes paid to Indira Gandhi on 32nd death anniversary Never blamed RSS for Mahatma Gandhi's assassination: Rahul Gandhi PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary RSS defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appear in Bhiwandi court today
-
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 69th death anniversary and pledged to fight against those who seek to "destroy".
"On Bapu's martyrdom day my pledge to fight always against those who seek to destroy what he so carefully sought to build and protect an India of love, compassion and harmony," Rahul said in a tweet.
On Bapu's martyrdom day— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 30, 2017
my pledge to fight always against those who seek to destroy what he so carefully sought to build & protect-(1/2)
On this day in 1948, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who fired three bullets into his chest at a prayer meeting.
..an India of love, compassion & harmony (2/2)— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 30, 2017
Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar district.
Gandhi is admired widely for his non-violent philosophy and passive resistance. He was known to his many followers as 'Mahatma'.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU