Rahul's elevation as Cong President will make BJP's job easier: Adityanath

UP Chief Minister today mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress' move to elevate him as party president would make "easier" the BJP's task to make "Congress-mukt".



The chief minister's remarks come a day after the Working Committee cleared the decks for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party president.



"By becoming president, will make easier our task to make 'Congress-mukt'," Adityanath said.The chief minister said, " represents a dynastic party where after Soniaji, Rahulji has to come.""Ek toh vanshwadi party ka pratinidhitva karta hai, soniaji ke baad rahulji ko hi aana hai, ismey dhol peetney ki avyashakata nahi hai ( represents dynastic rule and after Sonia it has to be Rahul. What is the need to make hue and cry?" he asked while talking to mediapersons in Gorakhpur."By becoming president, will make easier our task to make 'Congress-mukt'. The slogan of 'Congress-free India' given by Modiji during the 2014 polls will be very easy after Rahul takes charge," Adityanath said.