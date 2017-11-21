Rahul should make his stand clear on Rohingyas, Kashmir autonomy: Amit Shah

president on Tuesday asked vice-president to make his stand clear on as well as on the issue of autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir.



Addressing a rally in poll-bound Gujarat, he said Gandhi and the should state what the situation in Kashmir was when the party was in power.



"Terrorists killed our soldiers and people with impunity during their rule," Shah said at the rally here.The government, on the other hand, carried out a surgical strike against militants, he said."We conducted a surgical strike. Our soldiers entered Pakistani territory, killed them and came back," Shah said.The chief accused leader and former Union minister of demanding autonomy for Kashmir."The Narendra is trying to normalise the situation, while Chidambaram comes to Gujarat and demands autonomy for Kashmir," Shah said.Gandhi, he added, should clarify his position on the issue." should make his stand clear whether he supports Chidambaram's demand for autonomy for Kashmir. People of Gujarat should ask him when he comes here next," he said.Chidambaram had said last month that he was for greater autonomy for the state.Shah also targeted leaders on the issue of" and Shashi Tharoor have written to the prime minister that they (Rohingya Muslims) should be allowed to enter India," Shah said.The people of Gujarat should ask the to state its position on the refugee issue."Can India play with its internal security? Can India compromise its security? The people of Gujarat should ask the to make its stand clear on Rohingya Muslims," he said.The Centre wants to deport the refugees from India, while the has urged the government to involve all parties and formulate a policy on the issue.The central government had taken several steps on India's security, Shah said at the rally in Gujarat, where Assembly elections are to be held next month."The Narendra has taken many steps to ensure the security of the country and to make India stand with pride in the world order," the chief said.