Rahul takes poetic dig at Delhi's smog situation, questions PM's silence

Congress vice president on Monday recalled lines from a Bollywood film song to take an apparent swipe at Prime Minister over the toxic air in the capital.



Gandhi gave a new twist to a couplet from a song in the 1978 film "Gaman", which looked at life in a city, and without naming Modi, indirectly referred to government inaction on pollution.



सीने में जलन, आँखों में तूफ़ान सा क्यों है



इस शहर में हर शख़्स परेशान सा क्यों है?



क्या बताएँगे साहेब, सब जानकर अंजान क्यों हैं? https://t.co/XZLqsWD0CO — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 13, 2017

India does not need a Gabbar Singh Tax. We want a true GST. Congress, along with the people of India, fought for and ensured reduction in items in 28% bracket. Next we will fight for one rate, with a cap at 18%. If BJP doesn’t do it, Congress will. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 11, 2017

"Seene mein jalan/aankhon mein toofaan sa kyun hai/ iss sheher mein/ har shaks/ pareshaan saa kyun hai...(Pain in the breast, storm in the eyes/ why is everybody in the city so troubled)," he tweeted, in a clear allusion to the high levels of air pollution.He added a new line to the words, bringing in a "Saheb" who remains quiet despite being in the know."Kya batayeinge Saheb, sab jaankar anjaan kyun hain," Gandhi said onHe also posted with his tweet a picture of children wearing masks and a news report that said 18 lakh people died in India because of air pollution.The Congress vice president has these days taken to with a series of one-liners, often using popular cultural idioms, to attack Modi, his ministers and the government.In a recent tweet, he had drawn a comparison between the government's GST and Bollywood villain Gabbar Singh from the film Sholay.Today's tweet comes in the wake of a toxic haze enveloping Delhi and surrounding areas, leaving people gasping for breath.