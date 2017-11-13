Rahul takes poetic dig at Delhi's smog situation, questions PM's silence

-
-
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday recalled lines from a Bollywood film song to take an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the toxic air in the national capital.
Gandhi gave a new twist to a couplet from a song in the 1978 film "Gaman", which looked at life in a city, and without naming Modi, indirectly referred to government inaction on pollution.
"Seene mein jalan/aankhon mein toofaan sa kyun hai/ iss sheher mein/ har shaks/ pareshaan saa kyun hai...(Pain in the breast, storm in the eyes/ why is everybody in the city so troubled)," he tweeted, in a clear allusion to the high levels of air pollution.
He added a new line to the words, bringing in a "Saheb" who remains quiet despite being in the know.
सीने में जलन, आँखों में तूफ़ान सा क्यों है— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 13, 2017
इस शहर में हर शख़्स परेशान सा क्यों है?
क्या बताएँगे साहेब, सब जानकर अंजान क्यों हैं? https://t.co/XZLqsWD0CO
"Kya batayeinge Saheb, sab jaankar anjaan kyun hain," Gandhi said on Twitter.
He also posted with his tweet a picture of children wearing masks and a news report that said 18 lakh people died in India because of air pollution.
The Congress vice president has these days taken to Twitter with a series of one-liners, often using popular cultural idioms, to attack Modi, his ministers and the government.
In a recent tweet, he had drawn a comparison between the government's GST and Bollywood villain Gabbar Singh from the film Sholay.
Today's tweet comes in the wake of a toxic haze enveloping Delhi and surrounding areas, leaving people gasping for breath.
India does not need a Gabbar Singh Tax. We want a true GST. Congress, along with the people of India, fought for and ensured reduction in items in 28% bracket. Next we will fight for one rate, with a cap at 18%. If BJP doesn’t do it, Congress will.— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 11, 2017
