Rahul targets PM says, soon Ramlila will witness Modi's mask on Lord Ram

Taking on Prime Minister whose photo was replaced with that of Mahatma Gandhi in the calendars and dairies sparking outrage among many, Congress vice president on Sunday took a dig at the former by pointing out "contradictions" saying, that the former is associating himself with Khadi, while walking around in expensive suits.

"Look at the contradiction, he wears a Rs 15 lakh suit and spins wheels. means poor's sweat and blood. has symbolic meaning which means that must be joined with India's economic progress," he said while addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's city.

Rahul further took a swing at the Prime Minister over Haryana Minister Anil Vij's statement that Modi was a bigger brand than Gandhi, saying that a day is bound to come soon when Lord Ram will be sporting a mask with the Prime Minister's face on it during Ramlila.

"Everything is being done by ji, from next year is going to commence, and you won't find Ram there, instead you will find Modiji. Next an order will be issued where a person representing god Ram will come with Modi's mask and Ram Leela will take place in the country," he added.

Continuing to point out contradictions, Rahul further said that Prime Minister Modi on one side is seen clicking photos with and on the other hand works day-in-and-day-out for industrialists.

"Modi talks about yoga relentlessly and everyone follows him. But the master of yoga himself is unable to do a Padmasan, just look at the contradiction," he added.

Describing Prime Minister Modi as a person who wants to control everything, Rahul said that he is trying to silence the dissenters and only wants his voice to be hear through his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme.

"Modi ji wants to control each and everything, and want every dissenter to vanish and quell very dissenting voice so that only his 'Mann ki Baat' is heard," he said.