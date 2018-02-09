Rahul targets 'Mr Jaitlie's lies' on Rafale, says 'deal me kuch kala hai'

president on Friday again targeted Finance Minister over the Rafale aircraft deal, twisting his name to indicate that he spoke untruths. Gandhi is already facing a privilege motion for his word play on Jaitley's surname. "Dear Mr Jaitlie, You said the UPA never released prices of Defence purchases? "To nail your lie, here are 3 Parliamentary replies by the UPA with full transparency on pricing. "Now do ask our Raksha Mantri to tell India how much each RAFALE jet cost," he said on Twitter. He also coined a hashtag which says #Dealmeinkuchkalahai. Questioned by a journalist outside the on whether he had used a spell check before putting out the tweet, Gandhi replied in mock surprise, "I need to look at the spell check." " said yesterday (Thursday) in Parliament that we did not show the price (of defence deals). We have shown that we did. So what else do I have to call him. Because he is not telling the truth," he said, referring to the Rafale jet deal. In an earlier tweet in December last year, Gandhi had addressed the finance minister the same way. On this, moved a privilege motion against him. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has sent it to the for further action, noting that there seemed to be a prima facie case of privilege against Gandhi. Yadav, in his complaint, had alleged that there is a "breach of privilege" by Gandhi as he used derogatory words against the of the House. "Dear Mr Jaitlie - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies," Gandhi had tweeted on December 27. The president on Thursday said, "Q-Why did the Raksha Mantri change her stance from: I will reveal the price of the RAFALE planes in Nov 2017 to the price is a state secret in Feb 2018. A. Corruption.

B. To protect Modiji. C. To protect Modiji's friend. D. All of above.