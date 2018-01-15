JUST IN
Rahul to visit Amethi today, aims to strengthen UP Cong for 2019 LS polls

He will also be visiting the Hanuman Mandir and eat khichdi, specially prepared for Makar Sankranti

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi. Photo: PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with an aim to strengthen his party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections will visit his constituency Amethi on Monday.

First time after taking over as the party president Rahul Gandhi will be paying a visit to the Congress bastion.

After strengthening party in Gujarat, Rahul is looking to strengthen the party in Uttar Pradesh, where it is not in a very good position at the moment.

Rahul will pay a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency beginning on Monday and will reach Amethi via Rae Bareli.

The newly elected Congress president is expected to receive a grand reception by the party workers.

He will also be visiting the Hanuman Mandir and eat khichdi, specially prepared for Makar Sankranti.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats and in the last state polls, the Congress managed to win just seven seats, its lowest ever in the state.
First Published: Mon, January 15 2018. 08:20 IST

