Rajasthan bypolls: 55 candidates in fray for Alwar, Ajmer, Mandalgarh seats

Fifty-five candidates are in the fray for the January 29 bypolls to and seats and Assembly constituency, after the scrutiny of nomination papers. Nominations of 15 candidates from Alwar, 26 from and 14 from were found valid, the state Chief Electoral Office (CEO) said today. Congress's Karan Singh Yadav, BJP's Jaswant Singh Yadav and 13 others, including 11 Independents, can fight the byelection from the parliamentary constituency, it said. In Ajmer, nominations of Ramswaroop Lamba of the BJP, the Congress's Raghu Sharma and 24 others, including 21 Independents, have been found valid, the CEO office said. candidate Shakti Singh, Vivek Dhakad of and 12 Independents will be contesting the Assembly bypoll, it said. However, the exact number of candidates can be ascertained on January 15, the last day for withdrawing nomination papers.