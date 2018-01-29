Voting begins in Ajmer, Alwar; by-polls a litmus lest for Raje, BJP

The voting for the by-elections for two Lok Sabha seats in Ajmer and Alwar and the assembly seat in Mandalgarh has begun.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramswarup Lamba is contesting from Ajmer and is up against Congress' Raghu Sharma.

Lamba is the son of deceased MP Sanwar Lal Jat, and it was upon his death, the Ajmer seat fell vacant in August last year.

In the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, a total of 1,987 polling booths have been set up, while in Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency, 1,925 booths have been set up for voters to exercise their franchise.

In Mandalgarh assembly constituency, up to 282 booths have been set up for the voters.

There are 18.27 lakh registered voters in Alwar, 18.42 lakh voters in Ajmer and 2.31 lakh voters in Mandalgarh.

Eleven candidates are in the fray in Alwar, 23 in Ajmer and eight in Mandalgarh.