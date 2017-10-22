Rajasthan ordinance: Rahul takes a swipe at CM, says 'it's 2017, not 1817'

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: @OfficeOfRG Twitter handle)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje over a controversial ordinance, pointing out that the year was "2017, not 1817".

"Madam Chief Minister, with all humility we are in the 21st century. It's 2017, not 1817," Gandhi tweeted.


He also tagged a news report titled 'Rajasthan ordinance is against free speech, say legal experts'. The report said the ordinance prohibited an investigation without prior sanction against judicial officers and public servants and also restricted the media.
It said under the proposed law, the media cannot report on accusations against magistrates and others until the prosecution gets the go-ahead from the sanctioning authority.



The state government said in a release last night that there was no provision in the ordinance to protect corrupt officials.

First Published: Sun, October 22 2017. 15:55 IST

