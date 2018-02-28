Rajasthan's royal political problem: Modi se bair nahi, rani ki khair nahi

Rajasthan's royal problem: Modi se bair nahi, rani ki khair nahi So how is the political mood in Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly polls? A new slogan heard on the streets of the state — “Modi se bair nahi, rani ki khair nahi” (we don't have a problem with Modi, but the queen has had it) — is enough indication of the people’s disillusionment with the current dispensation. A ruling party leader said he was sceptical if the rani — presumably a reference to Chief Minister Scindia — would be able to pull off a win all by herself. And that if she did manage to get 50 seats in the coming Assembly election without active campaigning by senior party leaders, it would be considered an impressive performance. Winds of change Some early signs of change are visible at the corporate headquarters of one of India's largest business conglomerates with the second generation looking to kick-start the process by reviewing the food and alcohol related policies at the group.

Under the new leadership of a Harvard-educated son, the group is said to be warming up to the idea of allowing alcohol and non-vegetarian food — a strict no-no at the moment — inside the office premises. One is not sure if the promoter and his father have taken kindly to the new idea.