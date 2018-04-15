Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are banking on their fandom in Tamil Nadu

Over five months ago on November 7, 2017, actor Kamal Haasan announced his entry into politics with plans to fight against the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two giants in Tamil Nadu. On December 31, after much deliberations, actor Rajini-kanth also announced to join the “war” or politics soon.

On February 22, 2018, Haasan launched his party, Makkal Neethi Maiyam (People’s Justice Centre) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and fans in Madurai. He has started meeting people, ...