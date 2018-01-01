Rajinikanth's blockbuster plan

Like a movie trailer, southern superstar Rajinikanth, who announced his plans to join over the weekend, is making his intentions clear in bits and pieces. On Monday, he released a video urging his fans to come together under one umbrella and bring about ‘good change’ in politics, and unveiled an Android app Rajini Mandram on Google Play. He also urged his fans to register on his new website rajinimandram.com, and thanked them for their ‘rousing reception’. “It is important that we bring together my registered and unregistered fan clubs and those in general public who seek a political change,” said Rajinikanth in his video message. He asked his supporters to help widen the base. “One man cannot achieve that, all of you have to stand with me,” said the actor.