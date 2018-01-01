Rajinikanth to enter politics with mantra of change

Film superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, saying “everything needs to be changed” and “spiritual politics” was required.



Thalaivar or leader, as he is called by fans, said he would launch a political party at an “appropriate time” to contest in all 234 constituencies in the 2021 Assembly election. A decision on contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha poll would be taken when the time was apt, he said.

Addressing fans on Sunday, the 67-year-old actor said a lot had happened in the state in a year and “all other states are laughing at us”. “My political entry is definite. I will form a party and contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next Assembly elections. I am not entering for post or position. If I wanted those, I would have got these in 1996 itself. The system has to change. Democracy has been corrupted and it needs to be cleansed.” Hard work, public service, honesty and casteless would be the cornerstone of the party, he said.

He defined “spiritual politics” as one without shades of caste or religion but with transparency. “This is my motto and desire,” he said, and said he would not be able to do this alone.



The state has witnessed turmoil since the death of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December 2016. The main opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, has not been able to gain ground because patriarch M Karunanidhi has not been keeping well.

said democracy was in bad shape. “I will feel guilty if I don’t take this decision now. In the name of democracy, politicians are robbing us of our own money in our own land. We need to bring a change from the grassroots.”

Another noted film star, Kamal Haasan, who recently announced a new party as part of an entry into politics, welcomed Rajinikanth’s decision. “I welcome brother Rajini's social responsibility and political entry,” he tweeted.

tweeted: “My dear friend, my colleague and a humble considerate human, Rajinikanth, announces his decision to enter ... My best wishes to him for his success.”