Amid reports of sporadic violence in Tripura, today spoke to the and the DGP and asked them to ensure peace till a new government is installed, an said. During the telephonic calls, and DGP A K Shukla apprised the about the prevailing situation in and steps taken to control the violence, which erupted following the BJP-IPFT alliances victory over the CPI-M, ousting the Manik Sarkar led government in the just concluded Assembly elections. Singh asked the and the DGP to check all kinds of violence and ensure peace till a new government is installed in Tripura, the home ministry said. There have been reports of sporadic violence and clashes between rival political groups in different parts of after the election results were declared on Saturday. A statue of Left icon was also demolished at Belonia town in South yesterday with the help of a bulldozer. witnessed a change in rule after 25 years in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The BJP demolished the in Tripura, winning a two-third majority with its ally, the IPFT.