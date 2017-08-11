Rajpal Yadav, the actor with a political purpose

Rather in sync with the political climate in India, actor Rajpal Yadav uses a cattle metaphor to explain his recent foray into public affairs. “A farmer usually has two bulls working, while a third one circles the area. My party is like that third bull, we have just been watching and learning so far.” The character artist, who enjoyed popularity in Hindi cinema as a bumbling comic figure in the early 2000s, is referring to the Sarv Sambhaav Party that he floated last year, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. The performance in that contest, which Yadav now ...