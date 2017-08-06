Rajya Sabha polls: Amit Shah holds meeting with party leaders in Gujarat

Ahead of the polls, chief on Sunday held a meeting with the party leaders in Gujarat, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, at his residence here.



State president Jitubhai Vaghani, party's state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja and other leaders met Shah in the morning for the elections of August 8, party sources said.



According to the state party unit, Shah, who arrived here late last night, would stay here till the completion of the polls, in which, he is one of the four contestants from the state.The has maintained that Shah is in the city to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and has no official engagements.However, party sources said the party chief discussed various issues regarding the polls with the leaders in today's meeting.They added that it is expected that similar rounds of meetings would continue tomorrow.For the three Rajya seats falling vacant in Gujarat, the has fielded Shah, Union minister and sitting MP and former MLA Balwantsinh Rajput, who had joined the saffron party a week ago.Of the total 11 members from Gujarat, the term of three - and Dilipbhai Pandya (both BJP), and Congress' - is ending on August 18.Patel has been re-nominated as the party's candidate for the August 8 election.The polls have become crucial for both the parties as new equations are emerging every day after the dramatic exit of strongman from the party followed by the resignation of six of the party'sWith this, the tally has reduced to 51 in the 182-seat Assembly.While the claimed to have the support of 44 MLAs, who were shifted to Bengaluru a week ago, seven others, who are still here, have not opened their cards yet.