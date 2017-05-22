Rajya Sabha polls in Goa, Gujarat, Bengal rescheduled, says EC

-
The Election Commission on Monday said the Rajya Sabha elections to be held in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal on June 8 will be rescheduled, but did not give a date.
An Election Commission statement on Monday said its earlier announcement of biennial elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats from these states on June 8 has since been withdrawn and that a new schedule will be announced in "due course".
Rajya Sabha members whose terms are coming to an end in July and August this year include Shantaram Naik from Goa; Ahmed Patel and Smriti Irani from Gujarat; and Sitaram Yechury, Derek O'Brien and Sukhendu Shekhar Roy from West Bengal.
Naik's term ends on July 28, while the terms of other members from Gujarat and West Bengal end on August 18.
