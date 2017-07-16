Ram Nath Kovind likely to sail through as numbers favour NDA in Prez poll

Election for the next President of India will be held tomorrow where candidate is pitted against opposition nominee



The counting of will take place on July 20 in New Delhi where all the ballot boxes will be brought from various state capitals.



The electorate, comprising elected and members and members of state assemblies, is tilted in favour of the NDA, but the opposition is still working to seek support of some regional parties in favour of their candidate.Both Kovind, a former Bihar Governor, and Kumar, the former Speaker, have held a series of meetings across states to garner support for their candidature.The tenure of incumbent Pranab Mukherjee comes to an end on July 24. So far 13 stalwarts, including Mukherjee, have held the post.The electoral college which elects the President through the system of proportional representation, comprises MPs and members of state legislative assemblies.A total of 4,896 voters — 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs — are eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of states with legislative council are not part of the electoral college.While the Speaker, an elected member, can vote, the two nominated members in the Lower House from the Anglo-Indian community cannot. Twelve nominated members in are also ineligible.Since the election is through a secret ballot, the parties cannot issue a whip to their members to vote for a particular candidate.A total of 13 vacancies in and state assemblies will be filled up after the presidential elections.The NDA, led by the BJP, has 5,37,683 includes the Shiv Sena, and the shortage is around 12,000But the promised support from the BJD, the TRS and the YSR and likely backing from the AIADMK factions could offset the shortfall of the presidential by a substantial margin.In the 2012 elections, Pranab Mukherjee garnered 7,13,763 votes, while Pratibha Patil secured 6,38,116 in the previous polls in 2007. Both Mukherjee and Patil were nominees.This time, the secretary general is the returning officer. Last time, it was the secretary general ofA total of 32 polling stations — one in Parliament House and one each in the state legislative assemblies, have been set up.33 observers have been appointed by the EC to oversee the conduct of the election. While two observers will be present in the Parliament House, one each will be deployed in the respective state assemblies.In a fresh development, the Election Commission has barred MPs and MLAs who vote to elect the next President tomorrow from carrying their personal pens inside the voting chamber and will have to mark their ballot with specially-designed marker pens.

