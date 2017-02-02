Ram Temple in BJP's manifesto for UP polls 2017 draws flak from opponents

The building of in Ayodhya which was brought up by (BJP) in its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has drawn sharp criticism from the political opponents in Mathura district with alleging that the party is "cashing in" on the issue.

" recollects temple issue only during elections, since it wants to cash in on it in the Assembly polls," Pradeep Mathur, the candidate from Mathura Assembly constituency said.

He also questioned that who had stopped it to construct the temple since the party in power at the Centre.

Mathur said that people would not be misguided anymore as they have figured out that it is a "jumlewali" party.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Yogesh Dwivedi accused of using the issue as a trump card in the Assembly polls, starting from February 11.

"Why has not raised the temple issue in over two and a half years, even though the party is having its government at the Centre... considers as a trump card to win the elections," he said.

Whereas, spokesperson Shrikant Sharma slammed the opposition over the issue, saying it is incorrect that the party only remembers during elections and that "it is a matter of faith, away from politics".

"It was an issue for BJP, and would continue to remain so till the magnificent temple is constructed in Ayodhya," he asserted, adding that the temple will be constructed withing the framework of the Constitution

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate from Goverdhan Assembly constituency Kunvar Narendra Singh said, "The temple issue has been raised again through election manifesto by simply to cash in on religious feelings of the people through votes."

Another RLD candidate, Ashok Agrawal who is contesting from the Mathura constituency said the temple should only be constructed with the conscientious of Muslims.

"I am also in favour of the temple in Ayodhya, however, it should not be constructed by hurting the feelings of a sect and it should be constructed only with the conscientious of Muslims," he said, alleging that the wants to polarise the votes by raking up the issue.

The first phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin from February 11.