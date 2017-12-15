JUST IN
Raman Singh is now the longest reigning CM of Chhattisgarh

He has the chief minister of Chhattisgarh since 2003

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Having set a record as longest serving chief minister of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raman Singh is banking on development as Chhattisgarh gears up for state polls.

“The 2003 election was contested on lawlessness and misrule while the polls thereafter in Chhattisgarh were fought on development and governance issues,” Singh said on completing 14 years as chief minister of Chhattisgarh. He has been steering party’s electoral victory in the state polls since 2003.

Even as he is making roadmap for BJP’s success in the next year’s poll, Singh is least bothered about his extension. “I want the BJP government in place; no matter who will be the chief minister,” he had said.

The 14 years of BJP rule has seen a new phase of development in Chhattisgarh that the party now wished to hard sell. “Besides, the 2018 state polls would see a big change as the party would also get the benefits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feats,” Singh said, adding that the schemes implemented by the Modi government would help Chhattisgarh in the next year’s election.

The entry of Ajit Jogi’s Chhattisgarh Vikas Party in the electoral fray had disturbed the otherwise bi-polar politics in Chhattisgarh. The state is likely to witness a three-cornered contest. Singh’s plan to market state’s development would be a big leap forward to counter anti-incumbency.

The work on the plan has already started. As part of the strategy, each minister in Raman Singh government held a press conference and highlighted his department’s achievement in last 14 years. Ironically, the Congress leaders in opposition too held media briefing the same day to counter by failed to grill the government.

“Now, we will highlight the achievement of government at the district level,” Singh said. The minister’s will hold press conference in the district headquarters so that the achievement of government can reach upto the people standing last in the row, he added.
First Published: Fri, December 15 2017. 14:51 IST

