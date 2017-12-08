Ready for whatever punishment if Cong suffers any damage in Gujarat: Aiyar

Suspended leader on Friday expressed remorse over the damage caused to the party's reputation due to his recent controversial remarks on Prime Minister Modi and said he was ready to accept any punishment handed to him.

"If any damage has been done to because of what I said or did, then I am saddened by it. I had no such intention. I am ready to accept any punishment that the party wants to give me," Aiyar told reporters here.

Owing to his comments' ramifications on the party's chances of victory in the upcoming election, Aiyar said, "I am confident that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we will win elections."

Yesterday, the political slugfest between the (BJP) and the Party reached a new low when Aiyar referred to Prime Minister Modi as a "neech aadmi" for appropriating Babasaheb Ambedkar into his campaign for the imminent assembly polls in

Following the remark, suspended Aiyar from primary membership of the party.

Later, the senior leader said the word 'neech' holds different meanings and added he would want to apologise for the wrong translation.

"I meant a low-minded person when I said 'neech'. I tend to think in English when I speak in Hindi as Hindi is not my mother tongue. I never meant low-born. In English, there is a clear distinction between 'low' and 'low-born'. So if it has some other meaning or it means 'low-born' only, then I apologise for the wrong translation," he told media.

He had, in January 2014, before the Modi-wave took the nation by surprise, said "Modi would never become prime minister, but he was welcome to serve tea to Congressmen."

The BJP had then turned the leader's attack into a campaign asset - "chai pe charcha".

To this end, Aiyar said he had never called the prime minister a 'Chaiwala', adding, "You can go on the internet and check all the videos.