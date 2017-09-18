Rebel JD (U) faction pushes for a split

The Sharad Yadav-led rebel JD(U) faction on Sunday appeared to be pushing for a split in the party as it appointed Chhotubhai Vasava as its acting president and formed a disciplinary committee to decide on action against Bihar Chief Minister The Bihar CM is also the president of the Vasava, a party legislator from Gujarat, had defied instructions from Kumar to vote for Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha elections. The Yadav faction held a ‘ executive’ meeting and took a number of decisions targeting Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president, a move seen largely symbolic due to the overwhelming support he has in the party.

Arun Kumar Srivastava, who was sacked as the party’s general secretary due to his proximity to Yadav, claimed at a press conference that a majority of the party’s state chiefs and workers were on their side. The rebel faction will now move to the Election Commission to argue that it represents the ‘real’ It will also approach Rajya Sabha Chairman to argue that Yadav and Ali Anwar, Rajya Sabha members, should not be disqualified.