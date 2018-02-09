Remove Manik govt, choose 'Hira' for development: Modi to Tripura voters

on Thursday called upon the people of poll-bound to "throw" out the Manik Sarkar-led Left Front government in the state and vote for the BJP to usher in development for which he developed a new acronym - 'hira'. Addressing an election meeting at Rangamatia Madrassa ground here, he said people wear 'manik' or gem stone for changing their fate, but this Manik (Sarkar) failed to bring prosperity in the lives of people. "Throw away manik (Sarkar government) and go for 'hira' for prosperity and development in the state in the upcoming election. 'Hira' means, he said, "H for highway, I for Internet way, R for roadways and A for airways". Modi said, " remained backward for a long time and there has been no development in the state. So we want to bring transformation through transportation.

People should throw Manik now and wear hira," the said. He said, "We need good roads, highways, rail and air connectivity for development. So we have brought for you," he said. Elections for the 60-member Assembly would be held on February 18 and results would be out on March 3.