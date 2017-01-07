Replace Modi with Advani, says Mamata; she's a comic figure, retorts BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday hit out at Chief Minister saying she has become a comic figure after her recent comment that Prime Minister should go and a new national government should be formed at the Centre.

"She has become a comical figure these days. It is ridiculous on her part to attack without any basis on any issue. It is her MPs that are indulged in large scale corruption like in Saradha chit fund scam and Rose Valley scam," leader S Prakash said in Bengaluru.

Prakash said Mamata has chosen to attack on same issue with new tamasha and new drama each passing day.

"She is losing her credibility and relevance in Indian politics," he added.

The leader further said that the impact was not as serious as opposition parties have predicted as now things are returning back to normalcy.

Earlier, the supremo had said, "In current situation a national government should be formed with another person at helm. He (Modi) has to go."

Mamata added that to save the country, let a national government be formed as the current situation is unacceptable.

Mamata also appealed to President Pranab Mukherjee to "save" the nation by "setting up" another government as the ruling dispensation is incapable of running the Centre.

"Hallabazi is going on by this government. I appeal to the President to save us as no government can bulldoze on people like this. I want a new government to be set up to save the country from this situation for two and half years," she said.

"To save this country, let a national government be formed: Advaniji, Rajnathji or Jaitleyji can head it," she said, referring to leaders LK Advani, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley.

"I will still say this. I am not afraid of the Prime Minister even if he cuts my neck," she added.

Mamata will protest against the move outside the office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Kolkata on January 9 and then in the national capital on January 10 and 11.

She said that she would launch a 72-hour protest in 10 states across the country, including Delhi.