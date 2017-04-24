Right-wing group's attack on policemen shows jungle raj in UP: Yechury

Expressing outrage over right-wing outfits attacking police stations in Agra, CPI-M General Secretary on Monday said there was a 'jungle raj' (lawlessness) in Uttar Pradesh.

"BJP MPs and MLAs are leading mobs to attack police stations in Uttar Pradesh. If this is not jungle raj, what is? Constitutional responsibilities," Yechury asked on Twitter.

"We get enraged (and rightly so) when cops are attacked by stones in Kashmir. How are these BJP MPs and MLAs different when they attack police," he asked.

Right wing activists including members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Sunday attacked Agra's Sadar Bazaar and Fatehpur Sikri police stations and roughed up

The activists were led by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Fatehpur Sikri, Choudhary Udai Bhan Singh. They wanted the release of their party members against whom a FIR had been registered.

The Hindu outfits on Saturday tried to lay siege to the Taj Mahal and forcibly enter the restricted 500 metre zone to demand the lifting of a ban on saffron scarves.