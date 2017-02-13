Rijiju's remark on declining Hindu population is irresponsible: Congress

Congress
party on Monday termed as "irresponsible" Union minister Kiren Rijiju's statement that Hindu population was decreasing in India
as they "never convert people" and said it is an attempt to garner electoral gains out of polarisation on religious lines.
Congress
spokesperson Manish Tewari
said the BJP
was making such statements out of "desperation" as it was "losing" in the five states where assembly polls are being held.
He also said the conduct of the MoS, Home Affairs, was "unbecoming" of a minister and that the intellectual quotient of NDA
ministers was on the "decline".
"It is not surprising if the Prime Minister can use the national
security as a prop. There is nothing which stops his Ministers from going a step further and trying to attempt a religious polarisation," he said.
He said the statement "smacks of desperation" and of the fact that BJP
has lost the plot.
"It smacks of the fact that for all the tall talk about development, ultimately the BJP
comes back to its basic DNA and that basic DNA is to try and garner electoral benefit out of religious polarisation," he said.
Tewari said the statement made by the Minister of State for Home Affairs or the tweet he has put out was not limited to Arunachal Pradesh alone.
"If you read that tweet, the intent is implicit in it but the fact remains that when a Minister of the Union makes such an irresponsible statement, he must be held to account," he said.
The Congress
leader said when suddenly "you wake up in the morning and shoot from the hip, this is the conduct which is unbecoming of a Minister".
"So, the only thing which seems to be decreasing is the intellectual quotient of the NDA-BJP
Ministers," he said.
Earlier on Monday, Rijiju through a series of tweets claimed that Hindu population was decreasing in India
as they "never convert people", while minorities are flourishing unlike some other countries.
"Hindu population is reducing in India
because Hindus never convert people. Minorities in India
are flourishing unlike some countries around (sic)," he tweeted.
The Minister of State for Home's comment came after the Arunachal Pradesh Congress
Committee accused the Narendra Modi -led BJP
government of trying to convert Arunachal Pradesh into a Hindu state.
"Why is Congress
making such irresponsible statements? People of Arunachal Pradesh are unitedly living peacefully with each other (sic).
"Congress
should not make such provocative statements. India
is a secular country. All religious groups enjoy freedom & living peacefully (sic)," he said in a series of tweets, responding to the APCC's charge.
