RJD chief Lalu Prasad hits out at Nitish Kumar, calls him 'Paltu Ram'

A day after Bihar Chief Minister launched an attack on him, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief hit back by calling the leader a "Paltu-Ram" (turncoat) and accusing him of being greedy for power. Prasad also alleged that it was Nitish who had "pleaded with him" for another term in the office.

The supremo said that Bihar CM is a master of the volte-face, flitting from one camp to another when it served his interest. "Nitish is paltu-ram... He used to slam Narendra Modi till a few days back. Now he is showering praises on him and even proclaimed that no one can challenge Modi in 2019... I've lost count of the number times he has changed his stance and sides for the sake of power," Prasad told media persons at a presser at his house in Patna on Tuesday.

"Keep shouting slogans in favour of Narendra Modi ... PM material (Nitish Kumar) has surrendered before him but we will have another face against him (Modi) in 2019," told journalists here.

He also claimed that Kumar's defection from the was pre-planned. "Tejashwi Yadav was just an excuse. Even if Tejashwi had tendered his resignation, would have joined forces with the .. The match was fixed between him (Kumar) and the to form a government together," he said.

Prasad said that the Bihar CM was nervous by the appreciation his son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi had garnered for his work. "Tejashwi ke kaam ko dekha, sarahna hone lagi toh inka kaan khada hua," (When he saw Tejashwi's work and the appreciation it was getting, he became insecure) chief said, adding that an insecure president wanted to target his sons.

Prasad also accused Kumar of undermining senior leader Sharad Yadav, who, he said, had contributed a lot to making him a "big leader". Prasad said he has offered Yadav to "come out from there (the JD-U) and join hands with secular parties to protect the country from communal forces". He, however, clairified that Yadav has not been requested to join the but be part of a country-wide movement against communal forces.

"You forgot your own status in the past. You not only lost twice in two assembly election but were soundly defeated in the Lok Sabha election too," the chief jibed in the response of Kumar's charge that the Prasad must not forget the 2010 election results when could score only 22 seats in the 243 members

Kumar on Monday slammed and his family, said that he had no choice but to walk out of the as he did not want to compromise with corruption.