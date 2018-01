After chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Prasad Yadav was sentenced to three-and-a- half years in in a fodder scam case by a special court on Saturday, his younger son and leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, vowed to go to people with his father’s message. Calling his father “a messiah of the common man,” he told a gathering in Patna that their leader had been “framed by the at the behest of his political opponents” and vowed to go to the “people’s court” after makar sankranti.