RK Nagar bypoll: EC rejects actor Vishal's nomination again

The (EC) on Tuesday, reportedly, did a flip-flop with actor Vishal's nomination papers for Chennai's RK Nagar seat, with finally rejecting the same.

Vishal, who wanted to contest the seat, which had fallen vacant after Minister J Jayalalithaa's death last year, had filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate for the bypoll, which will take place on December 21.

However the Returning Officer (RO) rejected his papers today, following which sat on a 'dharna'.

Vishal, who is also the chief of Film Producers Council, and his supporters blocked the road outside the RO's office in Chennai.

Later, reports emerged that his nomination has been accepted. "I am really thankful to the for doing the right thing. My nomination is accepted and I am contesting the RK Nagar by-polls," told ANI.

However, then came the damper.

The actor's nomination was rejected on charges of forged signatures in the papers, according to local media reports.

The by-election for the RK Nagar seat was earlier scheduled to take place in April but was cancelled following a vote-for-cash scam.

This time two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) - TTV Dinakaran from the Sasikala faction and E Madhusudhanan from the EPS-OPS faction (led by Chief Minister E Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam) -- are in the fray for the seat.

