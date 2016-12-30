RLD, ally declare Jayant Chaudhary as UP CM candidate

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura 

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary
RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader and former MP Jayant Chaudhary was on Thursday projected as chief ministerial candidate for the party and its allies at a rally at Abairani crossing here.

"Young RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary would be projected as chief ministerial candidate during the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in the state," Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Sharad Yadav announced amidst applause from the large gathering at the Kisan Adhikar rally.

He also said if voted to power, the alliance government would implemenet total prohibition in the state.

"People want change since there has been no development during Samajwadi Party (SP) or Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) rule in the state," he claimed.

He sarcastically said while the cycle (poll symbol of the SP) has reached a "punctured stage", elephant (BSP's poll symbol) is without its 'mahavat' (controller).

"An elephant without Mahavat would cause heavy destruction to crop," he said.

Calling BJP as 'Bhartiya Jumla Party', National president of RLD Ajeet Singh reminded the audience of the promises made by Modi during Lok Sabha election campaign.

"Modi had allured everybody that 15 lakh would come in his account however the allurement proved otherwise," he said.

Referring to the ongoing inner fight in the SP, he said, "Both the wheels of cycle are moving in different directions."

