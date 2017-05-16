Rohtak gang rape: Rapists must get capital punishment, demands Congress

The today demanded that all accused in the Rohtak gangrape and murder case be punished "with nothing less than capital punishment", while holding the in responsible for rise in crimes against women in the state.



Taking on the Manohar Lal Khattar government, spokesperson Shobha Oza said the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating with each passing day.



She said the situation in on atrocities and crime against women was a matter of concern for all and with each passing day the incidents of torture, rape, gangrape and violence against women were increasing in the state.



"As per crime records bureau, has emerged as the number one state in rapes. We demand that all accused in the Rohtak gangrape case be arrested immediately and such a case be lodged against them that do not get anything less than capital punishment," she told reporters.



Oza, who is also the Mahila chief, alleged that if a women gets assaulted and makes complaint with the police, the authorities first blame the victim and engage in her character assassination.



She said Haryana's is clearly responsible for the "deteriorating" situation of violence against women and has "failed" to protect women despite tall claims of 'beti padhao, beti bachao' campaign, which has remained only on paper.



"The law and order situation in the state is bad and the needs to wake up from its slumber," she said, adding it was time the safety and security of women was accorded top priority by the Khattar



The leader said the response of chief minister Khattar has been "very insensitive" whenever questions pertaining to rapes were posed to him.



"If the chief minister himself considers rape as a small incident, how will the state police protect the women and nab the accused," she asked.



Oza alleged that the state police has failed to provide security to the Rohtak gangrape victim who hails from Sonipat, as the victim had told the police about the threat she faced from the accused.



She claimed that after the victim's death, her family was getting threats and the did not provided any security to them.



"Had the police been alert, such a heinous crime would not have taken place," she said.



The Mahila chief also mentioned another incident in which a woman from Sikkim was gangraped in Gurugram, highlighting the law order situation in the state.



She listed out a number of other such incidents of crime against women across the state in the past few weeks.

