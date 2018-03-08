RS adjourned for the day amid noisy protests by members on various issues

The proceedings were washed out for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday amid uproar by opposition members and those from the NDA ally TDP over various issues, including the banking scam. However, the Upper House, which has been witnessing a virtual washout of its proceedings since the second part of the Budget Session started on Monday, united to resolve to strive for the empowerment of women, with members, cutting across political affiliations, seeking early passage of the women's reservation bill.

But soon after the hour-long discussion on women's issues, several member trooped into the Well carrying placards and raising slogans, forcing Chairman M to adjourn the House till 1400 (2 pm) hours.

When the House reassembled, Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan tabled the supplementary demand for grants for 2017-18. Almost immediately therafter, the opposition members again stormed the Well raising slogans and displaying placards.

While the TDP was demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, the sought immediate setting up of Cauvery River Management Board. The members were demanding a discussion on the banking scam and a response from the Prime Minister on it.



Amid the din, (Trinamool Congress) wanted to raise a point of order but the members continued raising slogans in the Well. The pandemonium led Deputy Chairman P J Kurien, who was in the Chair then, to adjourn the House for the day.

The House has been witnessing disruptions over various issues including bank scam, special package for and Cauvery Board issue since March 5, the day Parliament reconvened for the Budget session.

As soon as the House met this morning, Chairman M made a reference to the International Women Day and wished members, especially the women MPs, and the people of the country.

Several women members as well as their male counterparts stressed on the importance of women's empowerment and suggested steps in this direction. They also expressed concern over growing incidents of violence against women.

However, the amiable environment in the House was short- lived as slogan shouting members from the opposition as well some from the trooped into the Well.

Amid disruptions, the House could not take up the scheduled Question Hour and the proceedings were adjourned till 1400 hours.