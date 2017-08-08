RS polls: JD(U) MLA casts his vote for Patel, says BJP did little for poor

The lone JD(U) in Gujarat, Chhotu Vasava, on Tuesday said he voted for Congress' nominee in the polls as the ruling has done little for tribal people and the poor.



Vasava represents Scheduled Tribe reserved Jhagadia assembly seat in Bharuch district in south Gujarat.



The legislator, whose party recently forged ties with the in Bihar, said he decided to vote for the candidate as "he is unhappy with the ruling party's works for the poor and tribal population" that he represents." has ruled the state for 22 years but has ignored the state's tribal areas, which remain undeveloped as the has done nothing for the poor and tribal population," he told PTI over the phone.He said the decision to vote for the nominee was solely his own and not necessarily that of the party which he represents." ( chief minister and JD(U) president) did not contact me over voting, and there was nothing like a whip issued by the party in this regard. The decision to vote for Patel was my own," he said.